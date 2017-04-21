HELENA – Teachers from all across Montana gathered in Helena to expand their knowledge of science on Friday.

The S.T.E.A.M education workshop, short for Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics, taught hands on activities to bring back to their classrooms.

Some of the topics they dove into – sound and frequency.

One of the experiments involved creating instruments out of straws, depending on how the straw was cut affected a low or high pitch when used like a flute.

The other experiment was called making-music, used to study sound and vibration with tapping the side of glasses of water.

“It’s just been awesome, meeting people from all over Montana; teachers that are passionate about science. We are learning a lot about each other, it’s been a great time, “said Marianne Baumeister a teacher at Trinity School in Canyon Creek.

Most of teachers were from small rural school, where students may not get the opportunity to learn S.T.E.A.M subjects without sponsors.

Boeing, SAE, Montana Learning Center and Montana Space Grant Consortium were sponsors of the event.