A potent low pressure produced just about everything today: rain, snow, hail, thunder, and even a funnel cloud over the Helena Valley. Although these funnel clouds can become a weak tornado, they rarely do. Cold air funnels form differently than funnels that more readily forms a tornado, and usually occur in the spring and fall when there is significant temperature difference between the surface and around 15,000-20,000′. Because of the significant cold air in the middle layers of the atmosphere, it really limits the potential strength of the funnel, greatly reducing the possibility it reaches the ground becoming a tornado.

This storm will clear eastern Montana tonight, but another storm is on the way for Tuesday. After limited sunshine in northern and eastern Montana, showers, thunderstorms, and high mountain snow will increase across southwest Montana through the morning. This weather will reach central Montana in the afternoon, and then eastern Montana late at night. Central and southern areas will have the heaviest showers, with the Hi-Line not hit quite as hard. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but a few 60s up along the Hi-Line where there will be a bit more sunshine. Wednesday, the storm will slowly move out of eastern Montana, but the rest of the state will be spectacular, sunny, and mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. Thursday, another storm will approach western Montana late in the day, but until then most of the day will be nice. Thunderstorms and mountain snow will move through Thursday night. Friday, cooler air will allow for a mix of rain and snow showers for western and central Montana. The showers should not be too heavy, rather brief and spotty.

This weekend starts out wonderful and sunny on Saturday, just watch out for a few isolated storms late on Sunday.

