HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services warns that as the weather gets warmer precautions should be taken to prevent tick bites.

Ticks live in wooded, brushy and grassy areas so walking in the center of trails and keeping properties mowed will limit exposure.

Using repellents keeps ticks away and wearing long light colored pants help spot ticks.

DPSSH also recommends inspecting yourself and anyone who may have also been exposed including children and animals.

On average, state public health officials receive an average of eight tick-borne illness reports every year, including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Colorado Tick Fever and Tickborne Relapsing Fever.

“The best defense against tick-borne illnesses is by spraying your legs, ankles, pants, socks, and shoes with insect repellent,” said Jim Murphy of the DPHHS Public Health and Safety Division.

Christine Mulgrew, epidemiologist for DPHHS said, “These can be life threatening. They’re very difficult to diagnose. They’re not often life threatening. So we advise you to see a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms and know about a tick bite.”

DPHHS says the most common symptoms of tick-borne infections include fever and chills, aches and pains, rash and fever of varying degrees. Although easily treated with antibiotics, these diseases can be difficult for physicians to diagnose. Early recognition and treatment of the infection decreases the risk of serious complications.

Public health officials emphasize a 3-step approach to prevent tick bites:

LIMIT: Ticks live in wooded, brushy, or grassy areas so walk in the center of trails and mow your property where you and your pets spend time.

REPEL: Wear long, light-colored pants and socks to spot ticks more easily and use insect repellents. Those repellents containing up to 30 percent DEET can be used on the skin or clothing. Repellents with lower DEET concentrations might need to be applied more frequently. Repellents containing Permethrin can be used on clothing, but not on skin. One application to pants, socks, and shoes may be effective through several washings.

INSPECT: Check your skin carefully for ticks after returning from outdoor activities especially if you were in wooded, brushy, or grassy areas. Common hiding places for ticks are the scalp, beard, back of the knees, armpits, groin, back of the neck, and behind the ears. De-ticking clothing is best done by throwing clothes into a drier on high for 10 minutes, even before washing.

If you find a tick follow these three steps to safely remove it.

Use fine-tipped, “pointy” tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth easily with clean tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water.

DPHHS also warns not to use methods such as “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly, or using heat to make the tick detach from the skin. The methods may cause the tick to burrow deeper into the skin.

For more information click here.