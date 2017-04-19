Trails End Trailer Fire

WEST HELENA VALLEY – A trailer home caught fire on Trails End Road off North Montana Avenue causing the sole occupant to evacuate.

The fire was first reported around 7:45 p.m. Smoke was still visible while West Valley

Volunteer Fire Department worked to extinguish any hot spots.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol helped crews contain the situation.

NorthWestern Energy was also on scene to shut off electricity and gas.

Injuries and a cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

