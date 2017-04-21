HELENA (MTN)-The Helena Fire Department quickly extinguished a train engine fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at near the crossing at N. Montana Ave.

A crew member noticed smoke and stopped the engine just before it reached the crossing. When firefighters arrived they found engine compartment engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out in under a half hour.

The blaze gutted a portion of the Montana Rail Link engine, but the train was able to pull away from the incident under its own power.

Helena Fire Department Captain Scott Bochman says, “It happened pretty quick and was over pretty quick. We got to hit with a couple of engines and eight guys and things went well.”

Bochman adds that it is hard to say exactly how the fire started.

No one was injured.