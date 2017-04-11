A man who allegedly pointed a handgun at four boys at a Bozeman park is behind bars.

Joe Sylvester Ryals, 69, was charged with assault with a weapon in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday and is facing a $10,000 bond.

Court documents list Ryals as a transient.

According to charging documents, the boys were exploring the tunnel that goes under East Main Street at Lindley Park on Thursday, April 6, when a transient man reportedly confronted them and pointed a handgun at them.

The man allegedly accused them of going through his property and told the four to get out of the tunnel.

After reporting the incident to the Bozeman Police, one of the boys saw the man inside the Bozeman Public Library sleeping in a chair and reported his location to law enforcement on Monday.

When questioned by officers, Ryals admitted to having a handgun in his possession, a black BB gun in a black nylon holster.

During an interview with two of the boys, they described the handgun as a black handgun similar to a Glock. The boys reportedly told officers they were “exploring” the tunnel when they were confronted by Ryals holding a handgun in a holster. The man yelled at the boys to get out of the tunnel and pointed the gun at one of the boys. The boys walked up the hill toward the entrance to Lindley Park and were behind a rock, debating whether to call 911, when they reportedly took a picture of Ryals lying on the ground with the handgun still in his hand.

Ryals admitted to yelling at the boys while holding his handgun in his hand but denied ever pointing it at the boys.

According to the prosecutor in justice court, Ryals has a history of several felonies in several states over 5 decades, including armed robbery, aggravated assault on police officer, and robbery.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Ryals’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

