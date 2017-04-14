HELENA – An October trial date has been scheduled for a Helena couple suing the estate of a murdered man.

This is the latest development in a complicated dispute regarding access to land in the hills above the capitol city.

Six years ago, John Mehan and Katy Wessel filed a lawsuit against the estate of John Michael Crites, claiming they suffered serious or severe emotional distress by Crites, their neighbor on Turk Road, west of Helena.

The couple was involved in a long-running property dispute with Crites before he disappeared in June of 2011. His remains were discovered in a plastic bag on McDonald pass later that year.

Because of the problems on Turk Road, including numerous threats of violence and gunshots, the area has been dubbed as “Killer Country.”

Crites’ sister has filed a counter-claim against Mehan and Wessel, claiming Crites was acting in self-defense and accusing Mehan and Wessel of assault and trespass.

During a brief hearing on Friday, Judge James Reynolds set trial in the case for Oct. 17.

The trial is expected to last four days.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up a week long search of Mehan and Wessel’s Turk Road property.

The Sheriff’s office said that search was related to the Mike Crites murder investigation.