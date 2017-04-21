With the special election just a little over four weeks away, the national spotlight is on Montana and the race for Montana’s vacant US House seat.

GOP candidate Greg Gianforte is looking to drum up support for his campaign with a series of rallies that kicked off Friday in Kalispell, and he had the son of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., as his special guest.

Hundreds showed up to the rally in Kalispell to support his bid for the seat, including Senator Steve Daines and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Gianforte told MTN News he is thrilled to have Trump Jr. on the campaign trail with him.

Trump Jr. said with the fight for Montana’s house seat isn’t just on among voters here.

“You’ve got money pouring into Montana for this election from New York City and from Los Angeles and from a lot of places that don’t actually share your values of faith of family of the outdoors of hard work and dedication,” Trump Jr. said. “So think about that because this isn’t just a race of people within this state. You have a lot of undue influence coming in.”

Trump Jr. attended another rally in the Bitterroot Friday afternoon and is set to appear with Gianforte in Bozeman on Saturday.

MTN’s Nicole Miller