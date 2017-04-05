GREAT FALLS – Two new officers joined the ranks of the Great Falls Police Department on Wednesday during a special swearing-in ceremony in the City Commission Chambers.

Codee Anderson and Brandon Zidack were sworn in Wednesday morning by GFPD Chief David Bowen and Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad.

The event was a special occasion for the department, because it highlights a living legacy of badges.

Lieutenant Jack Allen, the department’s most senior active sworn member who has served for 32 years with badge number 137, was on hand to help with the ceremony.

On Wednesday, 200 badges later, number 327 was presented to Zidack.

Anderson, who worked with the Cascade County’s Sheriff Officefor nearly 10 years, was given badge 328 as a new member of the police department.

Sergeant Brian McGraw, badge 228, also attended the ceremony.

The new officers said they’re looking forward to their careers in law enforcement, serving the community of Great Falls and continuing the legacy.

“I really enjoy law enforcement,” said Anderson. “I know it’s a very hard career. Definitely challenging. I like the challenge. I like to help people out in the community. I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

“I think Great Falls is the perfect blend between a small town and a big city,” said Zidack. “I’m very honored to be part of that legacy. For me, it’s kind been a long waiting, its been something I’ve been wanting to do since I was a little kid.”

The new officers will begin their training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena on Monday.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso