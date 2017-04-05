It could be a bumpy ride for the University of Montana as it approaches its 125th birthday.

Interim President Sheila Stearns used the Spring Update to discuss ongoing problems facing the school as well as potential solutions.

UM administrators acknowledged there may still be hard times ahead for the Missoula campus, but Stearns remained optimistic, saying there are still hard choices ahead, but that those are nothing new to school administrators.

“Campus has been making hard decisions for several years, we have a few more to go. I think we will start growing, but it takes a year or two for our investments to pay off. It’s getting campus advice on how to do that well,” said Stearns.

Story continues below



Those investments aim at recruiting more students and keeping those already enrolled. There are currently just over 11,600 students enrolled at UM and Stearns believes it may be a year or two before actions taken now have any visible impact.

“Then I think our investments can kick in, and we’ll be able to start the trajectory back up to the teens. 12, 13, perhaps 14,000,” Stearns explained. “That takes a little bit of time. So my hope is, is to level out and to then proceed from there with a lot of confidence and optimism.”

One of those investments is the University of Montana’s enrollment into the Coalition for Access, Affordability and Success, an online tool for students to view profiles for and apply to multiple universities. UM is one of 49 universities included in the program.

“A lot of good students go there. They will see our profile, and they will know that we rank with all those other universities and that the applications they prepare for those other universities, if it’s the University of Michigan or Dartmouth or you name it, that it is a comparable application and judgment process for us,” said UM’s chief executive.

To ensure more students stay with UM from enrollment to graduation, administrators said they are trying to create more four-year scholarship opportunities as well as provide more individualized support for students across campus.

Stearns added she recognizes that some decisions in the future may be hard and unpopular, but she is determined to pass a healthy university to her eventual successor.

MTN’s Eric Clements