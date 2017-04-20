HELENA – Firefighters have completed their investigation into a trailer home fire Wednesday night in Helena’s west valley.

West Valley Fire Chief Jerry Shepherd said the fire on trails end road was human caused.

The trailer home caught fire on Trails End Road off North Montana Avenue causing the sole occupant to evacuate.

The fire was first reported around 7:45 p.m. Smoke was still visible while West Valle

Shepherd said the woman inside the home suffered minor facial burns and was treated on the scene.

When shepherd first arrived, he said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the one bedroom home.

The trailer is considered a total loss.