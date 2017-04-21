HELENA (AP) — The ballot for Montana’s special congressional election is set after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by three minor party and independent candidates who want to run in next month’s race.

Justice Anthony Kennedy on Friday denied the request made by the Green Party’s Thomas Breck and independents Doug Campbell and Steve Kelly.

The rejection means the May 25 election ballot will stand with Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks competing to replace former U.S. Rep, Ryan Zinke.

The three would-be candidates argue Montana’s steep qualification requirements don’t give independents and small parties an opportunity to participate in the election.

Story continues below



A federal judge and an appeals court previously denied requests to place the names of the three men on the ballot, prompting the last-chance application to the nation’s highest court.