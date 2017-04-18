GREAT FALLS – The United States Postal Service is helping to take the snail out of mail with a new service that lets customers preview their mail.

It’s called ‘Informed Delivery,’ and it allows customers to see the mail that will soon be arriving at their address.

The USPS will send a daily email with grayscale images of the outside of letter–sized mail that are set to arrive that day or soon thereafter.

It’s an optional service that’s free to sign up for.

The service rolled out nationwide at the end of last week, and the USPS spokesman for Montana, Pete Nowacki, said that in pilot programs, 90 percent of people checked the service every day and would recommend it to their friends.

He said it adds an extra level of transparency to the mail and lets the USPS put a little extra security on things.

“If you see a piece of mail in your informed delivery email, and you still haven’t received it in a couple, three days, that’s an indicator that somethings gone wrong,” said Nowacki. “It’s a possibility that it might have been mis-delivered. It’s a possibility of something else that may have happened, but it gives us a starting point when you inquire about that mail piece. We know the last place it was processed and the last place that we saw that piece of mail.”

You can sign up for the service by clicking here or visit the Informed Delivery FAQ’s page for more information.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso