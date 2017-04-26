HELENA – As part of a national mandate to recognize sexual trauma in the military, Montana’s Veterans Affairs office hosted an event Wednesday to bring light to a problem that often hides in the shadows.

A 2015 Department of Defense study found more than 6,000 cases of reported sexual assaults in the armed forces.

Eight cases were reported in Montana just this year in the National Guard.

At the event, military officials spoke about the prevalence of military sexual trauma (MST) in the service and the plans they have to prevent it.

Major General Matthew Quinn, Montana’s Adjutant General, said prevention must come from the front lines.

Quinn said service members have an obligation to prevent and respond to sexual assault when they see it.

Quinn also wants to see policy changes that would allow VA hospitals to help victims of sexual assault even if they are not yet eligible for VA care.

Kelly Downing, who organized the event and serves as the Military Sexual Trauma Treatment Coordinator, has seen the impact of military sexual trauma.

“I was in the military for four years as an MP (Military Police),” Downing said. “I saw veterans that struggled. I came upon people who had been assaulted whether they were civilians or military.”

Of the people the VA Medical Center treats, about 1 in 4 women and 1 in 100 men report a history of sexual assault.

Downing said finding the courage to get help is the biggest struggle for victims – especially men.

“We do have services for everyone and I’m really hoping we can encourage our men to come forward and get the help that they need,” Downing said.

In 2013 an Academy Award nominated documentary, focusing on women, investigated the problem. “The Invisible War” tells the real life stories of assault survivors.

According to the film, currently, a female soldier in combat zones is more likely to be raped by a fellow soldier than killed by enemy fire.

For more information about the VA’s Military Sexual Trauma program, click here.