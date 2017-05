GREAT FALLS – If you missed the Debate on Saturday night watch it here.

Republican candidate Greg Gianforte, Democrat candidate Rob Quist, and Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks squared off in the only televised debate for Montana’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The candidates are vying for the seat formerly held by Ryan Zinke, who now serves as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

To watch the post debate show click here.

To read the full article about the debate click here.