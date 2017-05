GREAT FALLS – Jay Kohn, David Parker, Tim McGonigal, and Mikenzie Frost discuss the U.S. House debate that was held in Great Falls on Saturday.

Greg Gianforte, Rob Quist, and Mark Wicks are vying for Montana’s U.S. House seat formerly held by now-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

To watch the full debate click here.

To read about the debate click here.