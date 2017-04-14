HELENA – Volunteers with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Helena Aerie #16 spent the day dying thousands of eggs for the Annual Capitol Easter Egg Hunt.

For almost 90 years now, every Good Friday starting at 4 a.m., Eagle Lodge members and volunteers start boiling and dying eggs for the egg hunt. Over 60 volunteers are needed to make sure all 12,000 eggs are done by Sunday.

Eagles lodge member, Art Moore counted and boiled the eggs.

“We try not to break any of them,” he laughed. “We make sure have enough eggs in the carton, count them up and just have fun!” added Moore.

Some of the Easter eggs were bought from the Milford Colony Hutterite farm. The rest were donated by Heritage IGA, Vans Thriftway and Safeway.

Roughly 600 eggs are designated prize eggs. Each one is stamped with an eagle and is worth a dollar. This year there are two golden eggs are worth $25 each.

All the money for the production of the event and the prizes is raised by the Eagles club members.

“When I was little, there was always someone helping us out, there was always something to do, what goes around comes around, you have to do the same thing that was done for you, so for 88 years this is what we’ve been doing.” said Jim Horne, President of Fraternal Order of Eagles Helena Aerie #16.

For the Easter egg hunt, the Capitol lawn is divided into three parts. Kids aged 0 to 5, 6 to 10 and new as of this year, a section for parents to bring their “crawlers.”

The Helena chapter of the Eagles Lodge started in 1888. Helena is one of the oldest clubs, hence the number 16. There are roughly 10,000 clubs nationwide.

One of the mottos is “People helping People.” The organization donates and volunteers their time to many local organizations. Shodair Children’s Hospital is the club’s main recipient.

This year’s Easter egg hunt will take place on north lawn of the Capitol complex this Sunday at 1 p.m. sharp.