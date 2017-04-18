The United States Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be-on-the-Lookout) for convicted drug dealer Jeffery Helm.

Helm, 63, is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony supervised release warrant following a conviction for distribution of dangerous drugs.

Helm is described as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 325 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Helm is asked to call the Marshals Service at 406-247-7030 or your local law enforcement agency