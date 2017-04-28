The May 25 Special Election for the U.S. House seat for Montana is less than a month away. This weekend the Montana Television Network will give viewers an opportunity to see the three candidates on the ballot debate. Saturday evening, the debate will be broadcasted live from the studios of the MTN affiliate in Great Falls. Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks will answer questions from a panel of MTN journalists including Chief Political Reporter Mike Dennison and Mikenzie Frost from KTVH. Watch the debate on KTVH after the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs or stream the debate live on KTVH’s website or app at 7 p.m.

Watch live here on Saturday.

