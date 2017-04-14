On Good Friday, the Gibson Pond waterfowl said goodbye to their winter home and hello again to the sunshine.

About 50 ducks, swans, and geese were released back to their home on Gibson Pond on Friday morning.

They were welcomed by scores of onlookers, many of whom had they day off of school or work.

Park and Recreation staff takes care of the waterfowl during the winter months at their indoor location at the end of Gibson Park.

Story continues below



The birds are kept inside for their own safety since many have clipped wings.

They enjoy an indoor pond and are fed daily, but park supervisor Lonnie Dalke said they prefer to be in their natural habitat.

“They’re much happier outside and they get more room spread out in this large pond and walk the turf and the grass and chew on the grass and swim so yeah, it’s a lot better for them out here,” Dalke said.

The waterfowl are still fed on a daily basis outside by staff.

They’ll be rounded up again for the winter sometime in October.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso