HELENA – Monday marks the start of the “Week of the Young Child.”

A big focus of the annual event is literacy, but for those who work with young children in our community the goal is to impact many different aspects of children’s lives.

“These are our future,” said Childcare Connections Operations Manager Brandi Thomas. “So we really need to work on high quality childcare, promoting literacy, promoting family involvement, reducing child abuse and neglect, making sure every child has food – all those basics.”

All week long elementary schools across Helena will host Preschool Story Times. The events are for preschool aged children an opportunity to participate in a read aloud story time and take a book home for free.

Story continues below



On Tuesday Reading in the Rotunda and Resource Fair will take place at the Capitol. Guests will read stories, children can make book marks and parents can learn about services available to families in the community.

Last week, a group of Head Start teachers delivered ‘Downtown Dolls’ which are helping share important facts about early childhood development.

It’s part of a recent push by United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area to help build stronger families.

The Early Childhood Coalition is a group of 40 different organizations working to address issues surrounding education, prevention and intervention for young kids, as well as those who care for them.

“It’s about their caregivers; it’s about their families,” said United Way Community Impact Coordinator Trina Filan. “So how do we support the whole family so that everybody is strong, resilient and able to overcome adversity, able to live a happy and thriving life?”

Some of the businesses displaying the Downtown Dolls will be handing out stickers on April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kids can pick up their “Passport to Literacy” from the YMCA or the library and collect stickers at participating stores. They’ll receive a special prize if they collect 10 stickers in their passport.

For the full list of events and details on the link: Week of the Young Child Info.

For a complete list of events happening around the state click here.