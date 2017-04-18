A Jewish Whitefish real estate agent has filed a civil lawsuit against the founder of a neo-Nazi website saying that an anti-Semitic harassment campaign was launched against her and her family.

The lawsuit filed by Tanya Gersh accuses Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin of launching a terror campaign, also known as a “troll storm” on his neo-Nazi website.

Gersh alleges in the lawsuit that Anglin justified his call to arms as retribution against Gersh who he accused of extorting part-time Whitefish resident Sherry Spencer, the mother of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Richard gained notoriety when a viral video emerged of him spouting racist rhetoric and declaring “Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail Victory!” at a gathering of white nationalists giving Nazi salutes in Washington D.C. after the November election.

After the video’s release, some Whitefish residents who were displeased with Richard’s hateful ideology and concerned that Sherry had not disavowed her son’s racist views, were considering protesting in front of a mixed-use commercial building that Sherry Spencer owns in downtown Whitefish.

In Gersh’s lawsuit, she said she agreed to sell Sherry’s commercial property amid talk of a protest outside the building. Gersh said communications with Sherry about the sale of the building ended after Thanksgiving 2016.

Gersh said Sherry published a blog post on the website Medium in late November alleging that Gersh had tried to threaten and extort her into agreeing to sell her building, and making a donation and denouncing her son’s views.

The day after Sherry’s Medium post, Anglin began posting articles on the Daily Stormer parroting Sherry’s allegations against Gersh, calling for a troll storm against her.

Gersh alleges this post by Anglin immediately triggered the deluge of threatening, hateful and harassing communications Gersh has endured.

Gersh claims on Dec.16, 2016, Anglin provided phone numbers, email addresses and links to social media profiles for Gersh, her immediate family members, including her 12-year-old son, friends and colleagues.