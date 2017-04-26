Happy Wednesday,

It’s the same old song: rain, thunder, hail, sun, snow, wind, rain, thunder, hail, sun, snow, wind…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Madison, and Gallatin Counties, along with the Northern Rocky Mountain Front. Snow will accumulate over Marias, Kings Hill, and Bozeman Passes. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with some snow mixing in at times at 5,000′ and above. Tonight, snow levels will lower to around 4,500′ which includes more roads and more people. Lows will dip into the 30s. Snow will accumulate a few inches above 5,000′, with as much as 8″ at 8,000′. Thursday will be very, very similar to the last few days with scattered showers, thunderstorms, snow showers mainly over the mountains, and some intervals of sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the mountains, 40s and 50s in the lower elevations. Thunderstorms could produce hail covering the ground in some areas. Friday, this storm will dynamically cool slightly more, therefore a period of wet snow is likely down to the lower elevations in the morning hours. By afternoon, snow levels will rise and the cloud cover will begin to break up. So Friday afternoon and evening will be more pleasant than early on. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 with a decent wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few instability showers popping over the mountains, potentially drifting over the lower elevations. However, it will not be as wet and stormy as of late. Highs will reach the 50s, 40s in the mountains. Sunday will start out partly to mostly sunny, but a front will trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Before the storms, highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. A strong west wind will gust up to 30mph. Monday and Tuesday are the first 2 days in May, and another similar system will come through with showers, thunderstorms, some sun, and higher elevation snow. Later in the week, there’s potential for a big warm up with high pressure. That is something to look forward to!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist