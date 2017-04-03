HELENA – A 24-year-old woman has been charged with a series of felony assaults after a violent altercation Friday evening at the Helena skate park.

Helena police said Sammantha Elizabeth Kelly was trying to force juveniles at the park to drink alcoholic beverages. When they refused she attacked them.

Charging documents said, she started screaming and yelling at them. She then allegedly pushed a 12-year-old boy off of his bike.

After that Kelly allegedly hit another 12-year-old in the head with a beer bottle and choked an adult female.

Story continues below



She then allegedly pushed an 11-year-old off his bike and kicked him in the face twice. When another 11-year-old came to the rescue, Kelly allegedly punched him in the stomach.

She then allegedly took off her shirt and exposed herself to a group of children at a nearby business.

Kelly’s charges include four counts of felony assault on a minor, assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

If convicted of all felonies, she faces 180 years in prison.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.