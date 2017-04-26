GREAT FALLS – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Steven Fletcher whose body was found in his residence in early March.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards reported Wednesday that Linda Christianson has been charged with Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence related to the stabbing of the 41-year-old man.

She was arrested on Wednesday in Ravalli County.

On March 5 officers responded to the residence at 5405 Lower River Road in Great Falls for a report of a suicide. Christianson told officers she made the call from a neighbor’s house.

When they arrived Christianson was in the house “crying hysterically.” Court documents said she had blood on her hands and began to perform what appeared to be mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

After the initial investigation, they determined that because of the suspicious circumstances at the scene, the case would be treated as a homicide .

Court documents said the nature of the injury and the blood evidence did not support that Fletcher committed suicide. The evidence showed that the knife was clearly placed in Fletcher’s hand after he was deceased.

Officers reported that Christianson appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She showed signs, and neighbors confirmed to officers, in court documents that she was known to use meth and has recently used it.

There was no evidence that anyone was in the residence at the time of death other than Christianson and Fletcher.

Detectives later learned that Fletcher was in the process of leaving Christianson, and that he had recently put in an application for housing for only himself and his children without Christianson.

This story is developing. We will update you as we know more.