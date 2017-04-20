Brenda Lee Jones, charged with felony criminal endangerment following a head on crash in 2015, changed her plea to guilty on Wednesday.

Court documents state that in June 2015, Jones was driving on River Road when she crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle.

Two women were in the other vehicle.

Doctors were initially unsure if one of the women would survive; she sustained fractures to both femurs, several broken ribs, a broken clavicle, two broken wrists, and several internal injuries.

Both women survived.

Court documents state Jones admitted drinking three beers prior to driving, and that she had taken Oxycodone several hours earlier.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Jones will serve five years with all suspended, and enroll in drug treatment court.

She will be formally sentenced once a restitution amount is finalized.