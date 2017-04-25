The woman accused of killing a Poplar baby and dumping her body in the garbage in April of 2016 has agreed to plead guilty.

Janelle Red Dog, 42, was charged in U.S. District Court in Great Falls

The motion asked that the judge allow her to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Red Dog is accused in the murder of Kenzley Olson, 1, whose body was discovered in a duffel bag that had been thrown in the garbage on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

An Amber Alert was issued after the girl was reported missing, almost exactly one year ago.

Prosecutors alleged that Red Dog punched the girl several times and, after realizing she had killed her, disposed of Olson’s body.

Red Dog later confessed to the murder and drew detectives a map that lead them to the victim’s body.

The baby died of blunt-force trauma, an autopsy found. Red Dog initially pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder, which carries a potential sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

She also was charged with felony child abuse and being an accessory after the fact. Authorities said Red Dog covered up aggravated sexual abuse, and another suspect was listed, but not named, in the indictment.

No details about Red Dog’s relationship to Olson have ever been released in court documents.

Olson had been under Red Dog’s care for about two weeks after the girl’s mother dropped her off and then did not return, her previous lawyer said last year.

Red Dog’s attorneys filed a motion to plead guilty on Friday.

On Monday, the judge set a change of plea hearing for May 1.

MTN’s Aja Goare

Associated Press contributed to this story