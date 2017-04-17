A federal investigation was underway Saturday after a woman’s body was discovered on the Crow Reservation.

The body was found outside late Friday afternoon, according to FBI Agent Travis Burrows.

Cary Lance, founder of the Arrowhead Neighborhood Watch group, helped the search party for the woman who was identified as 35-year-old Bonnie Threeirons.

Burrows would not comment on the nature of her death.

Lance said about 60 people were in search party. Lance said Threeirons, a Crow tribal member, went missing Sunday.

She was found around 6:15 p.m. in a mountainous area just outside Lodge Grass.

An autopsy was planned. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are aiding the investigation.

This is a developing story. we will update as we get more information.