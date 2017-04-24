The roads are back open at Yellowstone and after a record number of tourists last year, the park is expecting even more this year.

“Last year we had over 4.2 million visitors to the park,” said Linda Veress, Yellowstone National Park spokesperson.

“We try to serve the population of tourists that come here,” said Francesca Monte, owner of Out West T’s in Gardiner.

Tourism in the park brought in over $680 million to local communities last year, and 8,156 jobs.

“Our business have been growing steadily over the past year years,” Monte said.

Seasonal businesses outside the park earn their profits for the entire year just during the tourist season.

“We will definitely get more shoppers, this is actually what we prepare for the whole year,” Monte said.

However, downsides to the growth include longer lines at the gates, more congestion, and higher impact on the natural resources.

“There is road construction between Norris and Mammoth and visitors can expect up to 30 minute delays,” Veress said.

MTN’s Lena Blietz