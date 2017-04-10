WASHINGTON – Secretary of the interior Ryan Zinke worked the early shift on the National Mall over the weekend.

Secretary Zinke said on his Facebook page that he showed up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 6 a.m. Sunday to help the Maryland chapter of the Rolling Thunder wash the monument.

His Facebook post added, “Dedicated warriors ride to the wall early in the morning, before any tourists arrive, and wash the soil, fingerprints, and tears from the wall. It is an emotional journey that is both humbling and inspiring. RIP brothers and sisters.”

A group of more than a dozen individuals, including the Secretary washed and scrubbed the monument with hoses and brushes before and visitors arrived.

Story continues below



The Rolling Thunder is nonprofit made up of mainly motorcycle riders who aim to raise awareness of those missing in action or prisoners of war.

It was founded by two Vietnam veterans.

Zinke is a veteran himself.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 2008, before retiring as a Navy Seal Commander.