BEARMOUTH – One person is dead and another is injured after a head on crash east of Missoula Thursday night.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Interstate 90 near the Bearmouth exit.

MHP dispatch told MTN News that a vehicle was traveling east on I-90 at around 8 p.m. when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and crashed head-on into a vehicle on the westbound side of highway.

The driver of the vehicle died on the scene. A passenger in the second vehicle was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Authorities have not released any names at this time.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty

(FIRST REPORT: Mat 18 8:55 p.m.) The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that a person has died in a crash east of Missoula.

The crash, which is blocking the right lane of Interstate 90 westbound near the Bearmouth exit, was reported to authorities shortly before 8 p.m.

Traffic was delayed in the area for at least an hour.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

– Information from Augusta McDonnell