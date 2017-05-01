GREAT FALLS – One person is dead in a one vehicle crash west of Great Falls.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of Collins Road and Polish Road, east of a line between Ulm and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

The Montana Highway Patrol said there were two people in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The woman died at the scene; authorities have not yet released her name.

The man was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of his injuries is not known.

The MHP is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash, and whether speed or impaired driving were factors.

We will update you as we get more information.

Scott Dillion and David Sherman of MTN news