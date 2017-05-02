HELENA – Two construction workers fell about 15 feet at the Boulder interchange construction site on Monday.

According to Helena Fire Department officials, a little after 9 a.m. the two men fell into a concrete form and needed to be extracted by the Helena Fire Department.

One man was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Both men were subcontracted by Sletton Construction Company to work on the project.

Story continues below



The Montana Department of Transportation said they will be following up on the incident because work place safety is a primary concern on any of their projects.

KTVH reached out to Sletton Construction about the incident, but our calls have not been returned at this time.