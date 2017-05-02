GREAT FALLS – A rollover crash outside Cut Bank has left two people dead and one person injured.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Friday morning:

“At 2:00 a.m. on May 19th, 2017, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call; the caller advised there had been a vehicle crash on 1st Street NW just outside Cut Bank.

The vehicle had rolled and all three occupants were ejected.

Story continues below



Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and the third occupant has been airlifted to Benefis in Great Falls.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification. The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.”

The nature and extent of the third person’s injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

We will update you as we learn more information.