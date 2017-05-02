BELT, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have located two girls who were reported missing when they failed to return from a hike in Sluice Boxes State Park about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says the girls, age 14 and 16, were dropped off in the upper area of the park by family on Monday. They were reported missing just before 9 p.m. Monday when they did not meet family in the park’s lower parking area.

Edwards says a Malmstrom Air Force Base helicopter crew located the girls on a ledge on Tuesday morning. Edwards says Deputies were being airlifted into the area to help with the rescue.

He did not yet know if they were injured or how they ended up on the ledge.

Edwards has not released their names.