HELENA – Just 30 minutes after its 6 p.m. launch, the Greater Helena Gives website had raised $20,000 for local nonprofits.

Nearly sixty nonprofit organizations signed up to be included in the 24 hours of giving.

On Thursday, Helena Mayor Jim Smith read a proclamation officially declaring May 5 as Helena Gives day.

Participating nonprofits included the Helena Food Share, the Helena Symphony and the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation among others.

Aside from being able to choose where to donate money, the website allows you to track how much each organization is raising.

Greater Helena Gives hopes to raise $75,000 this year.

That’s around $10,000 more than last year when the organization raised $66,000.

Glenna Wortman-Obie, president of the Helena Area Community Foundation, said the event is a good chance to give back to the community.

“I think it’s a way for all of us to say thank you to the great nonprofits,” Wortman-Obie said. “We have some amazing agencies who are a part of this community without whom Helena just wouldn’t be as a nice of a community as it is.”

The 24 hours of giving wraps up at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a closing celebration at Lewis and Clark Brewery on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

As of Friday morning, Greater Helena Gives has raised over $47,000 for the local nonprofits.

To donate to Greater Helena Gives or check in on the progress, click here.