HELENA – On Saturday, Radisson Hotel parking lot in Helena overflowed with hot rods, muscle cars and cars dating back to the 30’s for the Queen City Car Show.

Owners proudly popped open their hoods and showed off their car’s shiny engines. Over 80 cars were on display.

Johnny Alexander, an organizer for the Queen City Car Show and also the president of the Last Chance Mustang/Specialty Ford Club, said the crowd turn out doubled from last year, he added that the warm sunny weather had a lot to do with it.

Some of the cars on display included a Nissan Skyline, Corvettes, Chevrolet, Mustangs, trucks and other various classic cars.

“Well I always like hanging out with the people but what’s nice about this show, there’s a lot of variety you know years past it was just a Ford show and about 15 years ago we decided to make it open to everything in what came and what didn’t,” said Alexander.

After several years of being members of the Great Falls Treasure State Mustang Club and with the encouragement of Helena area Ford car enthusiasts, Buzz Rose and Mike Kelly started Helena’s Last Chance Mustang and Specialty Ford Club and then joined the International Club in 1988. The club’s first President was Mike Kelly. Buzz Rose was and is still the Treasurer.

In 1993 the LCMSF Club hosted the 14th International Mustang Meet.