GERALDINE – More than four decades after a crash claimed the life of a young man in Geraldine, a white cross has been added to the intersection where the crash occurred.

The American Legion’s highway fatality markers are meant to serve as a safety reminder to drivers.

The man was believed to have fallen asleep while driving back from helping a neighbor with chores in the early 1970’s.

The American Legion waited to place the cross until more than 40 years later because the man’s parents drove the road where he died on a regular basis and didn’t want to be reminded of the crash.

Now that his parents have passed, his sisters have asked for the white cross to be added to the intersection where the crash happened at the entrance to Geraldine.

However, the family wanted to keep his identity anonymous.

Charles Schmidt, the National Commander of the American Legion, has been touring Montana, and helped place the cross on Wednesday.

“It’s a community thing and one of our cardinal principles, founding principles of the legion is service to community, state, and nation,” said Schmidt. “And that sure certainly exemplifies it here by Post 102.”

The American Legion creates, installs and cares for the fatality markers; there are roughly 2,000 in place across Montana.

According to their website, families are asked to use care in decorating the markers — including being careful not to obscure the cross. The organization doesn’t want drivers distracted by heavily decorated markers.

“Community family members need to know, a lot of those will get cleaned off for their safety sake we will bag those up and leave them next to the marker but it won’t be on the marker,” Clement said.

Crosses placed by the American Legion of Montana are not necessarily meant to be permanent, and they may be removed as improvements are made to address contributing factors to the crashes.

MTN’s Scott Dillon