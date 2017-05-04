HELENA – A Lincoln man has been charged with a trio of felonies involving children.

Louis W. Mikesell was arrested Wednesday, charged with sexual intercourse without consent on a child under the age of 12 and two counts of felony assault on a minor.

Prosecutors said Mikesell sexually abused a female on numerous occasions between January 2015 and this past Easter.

During a forensic interview with authorities, the victim said the sexual abuse allegedly occurred at Mikesell’s home; in his bedroom, on a couch and in a recreational vehicle on his property.

She told investigators that Mikesell would put his privates in her privates.

Mikesell told investigators that he would routinely take naps with the victim, but never did anything other than sleep.

The victim told investigators she was afraid of the 65-year-old Mikesell because of his alleged abuse of two boys.

During a forensic interview with the boys, they said Mikesell would take the victim into his room to take a nap, with the bedroom door often locked.

The two boys told investigators that Mikesell punched and hit them when they made him angry on one occasion leaving one boy with a black eye.

One boy said when he slammed a door in February or March, Mikesell allegedly hit him in the face with his fist and slapped him on the back of his head.

On another occasion, the same boy said Mikesell “Monkey Punched” him; using a closed fist with one knuckle sticking out while punching him in the forehead to the point where it left a bump.

Mikesell was seen by Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley on Thursday.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000.

Mikesell will be arraigned later this month.