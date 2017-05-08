From Our Sponsors:

Preventive maintenance is the key to maintaining the health and well-being of your car or truck and avoiding breakdowns that can be inconvenient – or worse. This is especially true in Montana, where extreme weather can have negative affect on the durability and dependability of your vehicle.

Here are some tips to help you keep your car or truck up and running.

Read your owner’s manual and change your car’s fluids on a regular basis: every 3,000 miles for oil (5,000 miles for newer vehicles) and every 30,000 miles for antifreeze, brake fluid and transmission fluid.

Changing the oil regularly is especially important because when old oil breaks down, it no longer protects vital engine parts.

“Motor oil keeps your engine lubricated so there isn’t any extra friction or wear on moving parts. It also cools down your engine, fights rust and corrosion, reduces engine noise and helps remove contaminants from the engine,” says Phil Sebastian, owner of Eagle Tire and Auto Repair, which serves the Helena and Bozeman areas of Montana.

Rotate your tires every 5,000 miles or twice a year. Also, check your tire pressure once a week. Be sure to get a reading when your tires are cold, at least three hours after driving. Ensure your wheels are properly aligned. Improperly aligned tires can shorten their lifespan and impair your vehicle’s handling. Make sure your spare tire is always properly inflated. You never know when you’re going to need it. And while you’re checking out the spare, inspect the tread on all your tires. Over-worn tires are dangerous to drive on, so be sure to have them replaced regularly (approximately every 25,000 – 50,000 miles). Replace your filters. The air filter should be changed every 12,000 miles or once a year and your fuel filter at 24,000 miles or every two years.

“It is important to schedule preventive maintenance to make sure the various systems of your vehicle continue to work as intended,” says Sebastian. “Remember that environmental conditions may affect your ideal preventive maintenance schedule.”

For Montana drivers, the winters can be especially harsh on vehicles, so you may need to do extra maintenance before and after the season. If you spend a lot of time off-roading, you may also need to schedule more frequent maintenance services.

You want your vehicle to be dependable, of course, but you also want it to be as economical as possible. In addition to changing your air filter regularly, here are some tips to help make that tank of gas last a little longer as things finally warm up this summer.

Gas will evaporate from your tank if the gas cap isn’t on tight. According to the Car Care Council, loose, missing or damaged caps waste 147 million gallons of gas each year. Park your car in the shade when possible. The summer heat can evaporate the fuel in your tank. Consider switching to touring tires. These premium tire models are designed to last longer, improve handling and decrease rolling resistance, which leads to gas savings.

