Eight people have died in crashes around Montana within the last several days.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office has identified Michael Lee Eads, 31 years old, and Frosty Rae Gobert, 25, as the two people who died in a crash in Cut Bank on Friday. The crash was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at about 2 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said that there were three people in the vehicle when it rolled and crashed. It happened on 1st Street NW just outside Cut Bank, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

All three occupants were were ejected from the vehicle due to the force of the crash. Eads and Gobert died at the scene; the third person was airlifted to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls.

The nature and extent of that person’s has not been released, nor has the name.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

A man from Canada died in a motorcycle crash near Glacier National Park on Sunday. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that Peter Kshyk of Alberta, 62 years old, died in the head-on crash that happened on U.S. Highway 2 at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened near mile marker 157 on U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier and Kshyk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle involved in the crash were not hurt.

The Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash to determine the cause.

A 67-year-old Billings man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into another motorcycle in Big Horn County on Sunday. The crash occurred at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Crow Road and Dunmore Road between Hardin and Crow Agency.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were traveling together.The first motorcycle, driven by a 66-year-old Billings man with a 70-year-old passenger also from Billings, began to slow down for a stop sign.The second motorcycle then crashed into the back of the first motorcycle.

Two riders were on the first motorcycle, and sustained minor injuries. The third rider who crashed into the first was killed.

All three were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run on Lake County on Sunday has been identified and a suspect is in custody.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Nick J Herak, 73, from the St. Ignatius area died in the incident that happened on St. Mary’s Lake Road. His body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Bell said Douglas Calvin Charlo 47, also from the St. Ignatius area, has been arrested on possible charges of negligent vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The incident that was reported to law enforcement at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, happened on St. Mary’s Lake Road near the intersection of Chalwain Road.

Herak was flown to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A Red Lodge teen was killed in a vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in a Chevy Trailblazer with three others when the vehicle rolled on Meeteetsee Trail Road. He was identified as Nicholas Ethan Smith of Red Lodge.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office posted the update on Facebook stating “A local juvenile’s life was claimed in the tragic incident.”

The crash happened around 2 p.m. The driver, a 17-year-old teen from Bridger, was driving on the extremely muddy road when the vehicle overturned.

Smith, a passenger, was partially ejected and died on scene as a result of his injuries. The three others were not injured.

While weather and road conditions were factors in the crash, Montana Highway Patrol reported alcohol, drugs and speed were not.

The Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and the Sheriff’s office is handling the death investigation.

A 22-year-old woman from Tucson, Arizona, was killed Thursday night in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 near the Bearmouth exit.

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said Sarah Ottley died of blunt force trauma in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the vehicle driven by Ottley was travelling east on Interstate 90 when, for an unknown reason, she lost control, crossed the median and crashed head-on with a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

Ottley died at the scene.

Two people were in the second vehicle.

The passengers of the second vehicle was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Their condition is unknown. Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Story Mill Road. According to MHP, the crash was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday and occurred near Longhorn Road. ‘

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.