BOZEMAN – The body of a 9-year-old girl who slipped and fell into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek was recovered on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., rescuers were able to recover the girl’s body from a log-jam right below the falls. She has been identified as Juliana Currie. No hometown was provided.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Gallatin County 911 received a report of a girl that had slipped and fallen into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek and had not resurfaced.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said that it took about 20 minutes before the incident was reported, due to the distance between the Falls and the nearest point with cell service.

Story continues below



“We heard from the couple that was coming down, that their daughter had fell in, so we hauled our stuff up there to see if we could do anything. There was an older man and then a couple girls that were in there looking for stuff and they found her jacket and her boots, but not the body. I went in and just waded around to see if she under any log jams because there was a lot of them up there but we couldn’t find anything.” said witness Tyler Coorough.

The Sheriff’s Office, Hyalite Fire Department, AMR, Reach Air, Central Helicopters and the Water Rescue, SAR Posse, Alpine, Radio/Hams and Hasty groups of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

While ground crews made their way to the scene on foot and ATVs, helicopters searched the creek from the air. Hiline Productions also responded with a drone to assist in the search. In addition to searching, Central Helicopters used a sling to carry equipment to search and rescue members at the falls.

The swift, near freezing water from the spring run-off, along with numerous terrain hazards including log-jams, made rescue efforts extremely dangerous. Specialized equipment and a series of rope riggings had to be used by rescuers.

In a press release, Sheriff Gootkin stated: “Our hearts ache for the family. Despite the massive rescue effort and the skills of the search and rescue volunteers, sometimes things don’t turn out like we hoped they would.”