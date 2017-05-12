HELENA – The 93rd annual Vigilante Parade kicked off at noon on Friday in Helena.

Vigilante Day is a historic day in Helena, school lets out early and Downtown Helena shuts down as people flood the streets to watch the floats made by local high school students that capture various events in Helena History.

The parade started with Capital High School band playing music.

Shannon Woodward a Helena native said she’s can’t even count how many times she’s attended the popular event.

Story continues below



“I love the bands, my brothers played in the band when I was younger, I grew up with them playing, so when I see my daughters playing in the band, and coming down the street…I get choked up when I hear those drummers drumming and trombones tromboning,” said Woodward.

The parade’s signature floats created year after year rolled by shortly after, themes included the historic buffalo jump, the Man Gulch Fire and bull riding.

The parade featured more than 90 floats built by Capital and Helena High students.

“My favorite part of the parade is probably all the floats, all of Helena’s youth coming out and celebrating such a historic tradition in Helena; it’s wonderful,” said Natalie Renk, Vigilante Parade attendee.

Renk’s friend Melanie Woodward said it’s great to see the community showing their support for th annual tradition.

“I really like how Helena can all come together and unite and have fun a day where everyone talks to each other, a real social event that fun and people get to know each other,” Woodward added.

Vigilante Day Parade Award Winners

Grand Champion

Marysville: Kellan Elder, Ike Duncan, Tanner McMahon, Logan McMillan, Carter Pappas, Payton Pappas, Colin Sassano, Jabin Syvrud.

Most Historically Authentic

Hotel Sawmill: Treg Wolstein, McKoy Gebhardt, Kyler Armstrong, Caleb Binfet, Cody Hoover, Tucker Hauer, Colin Beatty.

American Indian

Lewis & Clark Veterans Memorial: Native American Veterans Float: William DuBray, Joel Bear, Zach Bigelow, Chase Fenner, Josiah Follet, Zach Ledesma, Ryan Salway, Quay Smith-Bennett, Worl Hyanne. Buffalo Jump Diorama: Gabe Dalbec, Brendan Cottrill, Chauncey Flemmings, Mark Sullivan, Kayden Sysum.

Historic Helena

Burning of the Harvey Hotel: Danielle Nelson, John Armstrong, Kameron Kottas, Carrie Mandera, Hunter Pirtle, Kiara Randall. Fire Tower Built in 1874: Rachel Vincent, Cody Matlock, Brock Meuer, Jesse Moody, Kyler O’Connell, Chasity Purvis, Andrew Williams, Justin Williams. Replanting Trees Celebration of 1899: Alicia Treichler, Connor Ashby, Miriam Bowers, Carson LaPraim, Justin Mote, Casie McAlpin, Ane Pascual, Claire Peterson, Carolina Pozzaglio, Emma Putman, Jared Selva, Elaina Tenter.

Pioneer Life

Pioneer Cabin: Kodi Wilmont, Bailey Schatz, Logan Guse, Eli Silvan, Lucas Trefzger, Xylon Walker. Mystery at Forestvale Cemetery: Merren Marks, Tanner Davis, Zachary Koenig, Kennedy Korth, Elaina Mason, Austin Newman, Gabrielle Norris, Nicholas Salveson, Destiny Venne, Kennedy Walsh. Little Red Brick Schoolhouse: Olivia Laib, Elena Gonzales, Maria Imada, Greta Roeder, Savannah Schneider, Brittany Woods.

Helena Business

R-B Drive-In (1945): Kaisha Gerthardt, Madison Glass, Chloe Daniels, Jade Gestring, Jake Gestring, Connor Ferriter, Tyler Ballweber, Shawn Moore. Kessler Brewing Company: Ashley Rispens, Andrew MacDonald, Booker Perkins, Caven Wade, Colby Howell, Cole Lingenfelter, Drew Briggs, Jessica Wilson, Kyra Hoaglen, Pilar Petroski, Seely Garrett. St. Peter’s Hospital: Abigail Marcille, Kyler Campbell, Mariah English, Sarah Fischer, Madyson Grove, Chase Spotorno, Abby Trevor. Grandstreet Theater: Hailey Henrikson, Foster Trayner, Maddy Heiser, Shantiel Bryant, Celine Schaefer .

Famous People

Belle Weinstein: 1914 Suffragette Movement: Abigail Stiffler, Rachel Baranek, Clarice Burger, Emily Burke, Maria McMahon, Meghan Robinson, Hannah Roher-Fitzhugh, Alana Tonidandel. Amelia Earhart Visits Helena: Kory Broussard, Shamus Bartmess, Justin Jenks, Megan Krows.

Mining and Transportation

Montana Transportation History: A-A Garage: Dana Ducello, Maggy Adamson, Terra Gilchrist, Wyatt Kopec, Brandt Netscherf, Kinsey Quist, Izabella Slocum, Simon Valdez. Last Chance During Gold Rush: Sierra Hammond, Keair Adgerson, Laila Balcerzak, Lucas Ballantyne, Aidan FitzGerald, Erin McDuffie, Zander Mozer.

Antique Vehicles