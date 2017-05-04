Happy Thursday!

Today was one of the Top 10 most beautiful days of the year! For the first time since the end of September, a few 80s popped up in Montana. Tonight will be a beautiful night, with clear skies and lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be even warmer, with highs that would be average for the middle of July. 80-85 degrees will be common for most of Montana. Skies will once again be bluebird, however, late in the day a few big thunderstorms will develop in the mountains along the Continental Divide. Some of these storms will drift down off the Divide late, and could impact towns like Helena, Augusta, Choteau, Cut Bank, Browning, Shelby, and Sweet Grass. Some of the thunderstorms that pop up could become severe with large hail, damaging wind, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Beware of storms! Saturday, the severe threat (pictured below) will include more of western and central Montana. Saturday morning until around noontime should be free of storms, but shortly after 12pm, thunderstorms will begin popping. Highs will warm into the 70s to near 80 for western and central Montana. Eastern areas could push 90 degrees! Large, powerful thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon. Any downpours will also drop the temperature quickly. Flash flooding is also a concern, with heavy rain and snowmelt combining. Temperatures will be so warm, even the mountain tops will have rain. Heavy rain could accelerate snowmelt, adding to the amount of water draining downhill. Sunday, cooler air will move into western and central areas, highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. Eastern Montana will still have highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Monday, the storms will slowly move away and the weather will turn more peaceful.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz