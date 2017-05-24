HELENA –Attorney General Tim Fox announced on Wednesday that his office is soliciting feedback on how to address substance abuse in Montana for a new initiative.

Aid Montana: Addressing the Impact of Drugs launched in April.

The efforts from the office of the Department of Justice will focus on how to best gather information and input on the issue.

“We want to hear from people across the state on how to effectively combat Montana’s substance abuse problem,” said Attorney General Fox. “Whether you’re a healthcare professional, educator, social worker, or have experienced or work with the effects of substance abuse in your work, profession, or family, we want to hear your ideas for what needs to be done to fight this epidemic ripping through our state.”

Law enforcement, treatment, education and coordination efforts will be central components to the Aid Montana strategy.

“We need to know what works, what doesn’t work, what’s missing, what Montanans have found to be most effective through their experiences, and how our state’s comprehensive approach to addressing substance abuse should operate in unison to combat this problem,” Fox added.

Ways where you can send ideas for addressing substance abuse in Montana are below. Comments will go directly to the attorney general’s office.

www.dojmt.gov/aid-montana/

Send an email to AidMT@mt.gov

Send a message to the Aid Montana Facebook page

Send a letter to Aid Montana, Office of the Attorney General, 215 N. Sanders Street, Helena, MT 59601.

The DOJ will partner with the Montana Healthcare Foundation to hold six listening sessions across the state to hear real life experiences of individuals affected by substance abuse. The dates and locations for these listening sessions will be announced early next month.

The Department of Justice and the Montana Healthcare Foundation will hold a substance abuse and addiction summit this fall to begin developing a comprehensive substance abuse prevention strategy built off of the input gathered from the listening sessions.

The strategic plan is set to be completed before the 2019 legislative session

According to the DOJ, the plan will present a “roadmap” to lawmakers that outlines what needs to be done at the legislative level to efficiently and effectively combat this problem. That could mean changing laws or shifting resources to be more effective.