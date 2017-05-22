HELENA — Montana’s Attorney General Tim Fox announced on Monday that Montana residents who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges are eligible for cancellation of their federal student loans used to attend those schools.

Fox was among several other Attorneys General from across the nation who notified students.

Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit organization ceased operations in 2015 and transferred some of its campuses to a nonprofit called Zenith Education Group.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement, that the U.S. Department of Education had found that while it was operating, Corinthian Colleges made widespread misrepresentations between 2010 and 2014 about post-graduation employment rates on-line and at its bricks and mortar campuses across the nation.

“These students enrolled in Corinthian College’s courses and paid tuition fully expecting to receive an education that would enable them to easily obtain the careers they dreamed of. Instead, they found the college had misrepresented the employment placement rates of its graduates,” Fox said.

Many of the college affiliates included Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech.

If students had already made payments on the loans, the money will be refunded.

Approximately 121 Montana residents are eligible for federal student loan cancellation. Letters should arrive this week.

Each student must fill out a short application that must be filed with the U.S. Department of Education.

The office also gave information on the affected campuses, programs and dates of enrollment which is available here and here.

Students who believe that they were affected may apply to have their federal student loans canceled using the Department of Education’s universal discharge application. Access that here.

Students can also contact the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at (800) 481-6896 or (406) 444-4500 for assistance with the application.