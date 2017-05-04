HELENA – An angry confrontation led to stalking and a felony partner family member assault charge for a Helena man.

James Daniel Howe was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly approached a woman at her place of work, getting within inches of her face and threatening to harm her.

The victim told law enforcement officers that Howe controls every aspect of her life. She showed the officers 20-missed calls from Howe in the past 24-hours on her cell phone.

This is Howe’s third PMFA charge.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 5 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.