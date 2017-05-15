HELENA -Carroll and Helena College had their commencement ceremonies on Saturday, between the two almost 600 students graduated.

At Carroll, the festivities started with the Baccalaureate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Later in the afternoon, the Carroll gymnasium filled with proud parents and friends to watch 268 grads walk.

Associate Professor of Engineering, Mr. Gary Fischer, provided remarks during the ceremony. Fischer was the recipient of the 2015 Outstanding Teaching Award.

The Class of 2017 Senior Speaker was Chase Farrell of Spokane.

Farrell, who is graduating with a major in business administration, was elected by his fellow classmates to speak on their behalf.

In addition, the college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty and students with the Outstanding Teaching Award, Distinguished Scholar Award, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship, and the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship.

“We often forget that not everyone goes to college so it really is a big accomplishment to graduate, so I’m all proud of us,” said Teal Hatten, Carroll College graduate.

Every year, many of the Carroll grads are part of multiple generations who have graduated from the college.

“My mother and my father and ton of my family members all came through Carroll and so just to be able to follow in their footsteps was probably my proudest moment,’ said Dominic Cifrese, a graduate.

“I would say take advantage of every moment you can because it really flies by a lot faster than you think Carroll is really warm and welcoming community so anything you want to do there is something out there can help you do it,” said Michael Hodge another grad added.

The Helena College commencement was held in the exhibit hall at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

“I definitely go to meet a lot of new people I made a lot of new friends I definitely learned a lot of where I could go with my career, more opportunities than I thought I originally had,” said Dustin Henning also a Helena College grad.

This year’s commencement ceremony speaker is Sarah Calhoun, the owner of Red Ants Pants and the founder of the music festival with the same name.

“My wife was a huge supporter through this whole process of going to school, how much time it takes to graduate it’s a big part of my life to have supporting family members to help me through school really,” said Ryan Weber one of Saturday’s graduates.

Of the 228 graduates, 123 had achieved honors status with cumulative grade point averages of 3.5 or higher and 10 graduated with high honors having maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The ceremony also recognized grads who received their high school diploma from the Access to Success program.