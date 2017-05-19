HELENA – New details have emerged regarding the shooting death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore.

In charging documents, released on Friday, investigators recounted how Deputy Moore was killed early Tuesday morning near Three Forks.

State investigators said Moore’s dash camera showed a Chevy Suburban registered to Lloyd Barrus passed the patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed on Highway 287.

Moore activated his top lights, but the Chevy refused to stop.

Story continues below



Moore informed dispatch he was in a pursuit and that speeds had reached 100 miles per hour.

Six minutes later, during the pursuit, shots were fired and Moore was wounded. His patrol vehicle then stopped on the side of the road.

Moments after that, investigators said it appeared that Barrus’ vehicle did a U-turn and returned to the passenger side of the patrol vehicle where more shots were fired. Investigators said during the encounter, more than two dozen rounds were fired at Deputy Moore’s patrol vehicle.

Just eight minutes later, when backup officers arrived on scene, they found Moore dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall told them they were on an alleged suicide mission involving a shootout with police.

Marshall died the day after the chase from gunshot wounds sustained in the shootout.

Lloyd was also wounded and taken into custody.

Friday afternoon, Barrus was seen via video by Broadwater Justice of the Peace Kirk Flynn, he is charged with accountability to deliberate homicide.

He’s scheduled for arraignment next Friday in District Court.

Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said since the investigation is ongoing, he has not decided whether or not to seek the death penalty in this case.