A 21-year-old Anaconda man is in jail Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of his grandmother Monday.

Tyler Daniel Smith made his initial appearance in Anaconda-Deer Lodge Justice Court this morning and was charged with deliberate homicide. His bond is $1 million.

Tyler Smith is accused of stabbing Vicki Smith, 64, Monday afternoon in her home at 419 Oak Street, according to Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell.

Two people, who were in another room of the house at the time of the incident, told police they heard a scuffle and the victim yelling about 2:30 p.m.

Police arrived to find the victim dead in the home with a large knife in her back. Tyler Smith left the scene before police arrived and was arrested later that day at his mother’s house in the 300 block of East 4th Street.

Barkell said police are still trying to determine a motive. The crime remains under investigation Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MTN’s John Emeigh